Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.1 %

MDLZ opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

