Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Stock Up 4.9 %

SAP stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.