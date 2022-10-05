Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GWW opened at $521.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $397.23 and a one year high of $588.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

