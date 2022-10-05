Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,759.04 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,907.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,016.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

