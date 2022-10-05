Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 3.8 %

Infosys stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.