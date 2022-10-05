Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 3.8 %
GNR stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.
