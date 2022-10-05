Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

