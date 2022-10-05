Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 915,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,185,000 after purchasing an additional 633,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 305,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

TMUS stock opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

