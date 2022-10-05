Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.