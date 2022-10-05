Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

