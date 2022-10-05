Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,444,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

