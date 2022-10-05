Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.92.

MCO stock opened at $261.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.61 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

