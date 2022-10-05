Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

