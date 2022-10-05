Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

