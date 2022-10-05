Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

