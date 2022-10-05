Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,145,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,948,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,073,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

