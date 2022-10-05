Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 3.3 %

DEO opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.50 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

