Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 617 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

