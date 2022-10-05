Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,623 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,304,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of TWTR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

