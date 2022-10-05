Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after buying an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

