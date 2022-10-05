Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.