Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

FHLC opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27.

