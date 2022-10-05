Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ROK opened at $231.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

