Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.