Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 4.9 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 645.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.