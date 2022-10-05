Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $729.71 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $710.69 and a 200 day moving average of $674.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.