Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

