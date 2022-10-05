Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

