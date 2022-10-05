Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

