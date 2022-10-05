Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,090 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 77.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.56, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.