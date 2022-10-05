Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.94 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average is $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

