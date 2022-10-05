Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NYSE:GE opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

