Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,917 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $23,874,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

