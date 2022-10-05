Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

