Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

NYSE CNC opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

