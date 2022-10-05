Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Severn Trent in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STRNY. Barclays lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,040.00.

About Severn Trent

STRNY stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

