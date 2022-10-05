Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Grows By 7.8%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at BioAtla

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 243,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BCAB opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.