Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Increases By 11.4%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.32 and a beta of 1.75. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $3,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.