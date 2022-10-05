Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.7% during the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.