Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 317 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,904,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,238,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.