Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.