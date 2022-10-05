Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBSW. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of SBSW opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

