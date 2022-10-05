Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBSW. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of SBSW opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.64.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
