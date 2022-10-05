Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.4 %

DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

