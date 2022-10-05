Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 221.53 and last traded at 214.47. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at 205.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sika from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 226.25.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.