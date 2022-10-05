SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in SkyWest by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

