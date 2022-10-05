Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of SDXAY opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.