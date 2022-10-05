Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 1,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Sound Equity Income ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.