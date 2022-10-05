SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading Up 0.5%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 9,193 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.02.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.