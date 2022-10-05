SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,399,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,261,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.