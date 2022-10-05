SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,237,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

